ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday announced they've arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a woman's murder last month that was part of a two-day crime spree.

The boy is the second teen arrested in the shooting death of 38-year-old Kay Johnson during an attempted carjacking in the Bevo Mill neighborhood on Jan. 24. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy within days of the shooting.

The 13-year-old was held in juvenile detention on first degree murder and first degree robbery charges. The 14-year-old was held on second degree murder and first degree robbery charges.

Police aren't releasing the suspects' names because they are children.

The boys are connected to a 48-hour crime spree in south St. Louis that police say included Johnson's murder, at least nine carjackings and two ATM robberies.

In late January, police arrested a 13-year-old boy who was accused of carjacking a man in a church parking lot. Another teenager, 18-year-old Cameron Brown, was charged with two counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. A 16- and 17-year-old have also been arrested in connection with the crime spree.