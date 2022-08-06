13-year-old boy arrives at St. Louis hospital with gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy showed up to a St. Louis hospital early Saturday with a gunshot wound to his elbow.
He arrived at the hospital just before 3 a.m. Police said he was uncooperative and could not provide a location for where he'd been shot.
No other details were available Saturday morning.
From staff reports
