13-year-old boy killed in off-road vehicle crash in Jefferson County is identified

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday with identity of boy who was killed.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A boy from Cedar Hill was killed and three other teenagers injured Sunday in an off-road vehicle crash.

The regional medical examiner's office on Wednesday identified the teen who was killed as Keegan Smith, 13, of the 8000 block of Graham Road. 

Keegan was riding in a Can-Am Commander driven by a 17-year-old boy when it crashed shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on Engledow Road near Blackwell Road in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The vehicle struck two trees.

Two other boys, 13 and 16, suffered serious injuries, while the driver suffered minor injuries. All were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The patrol withheld the identities of the teens involved in the crash.

