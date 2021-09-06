13-year-old boy killed in off-road vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A boy from Cedar Hill was killed and three other teenagers injured Sunday in an off-road vehicle crash.

A 17-year-old male driving a Can-Am Commander crashed shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on Engledow Road near Blackwell Road in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The vehicle struck two trees.

A 13-year-old boy riding in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the crash scene, the patrol said.

Two other boys, 13 and 16, suffered serious injures, while the driver suffered minor injuries. All were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The patrol withheld the identities of the teens because they are under 18. The regional medical examiner's office that investigates deaths in Jefferson County was not available on Monday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.