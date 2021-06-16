 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13-year-old boy shoots 2 people while trying to stop domestic assault in St. Louis, police say
0 comments

13-year-old boy shoots 2 people while trying to stop domestic assault in St. Louis, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy shot a man and a woman early Wednesday in the city's Academy neighborhood while trying to stop the man from choking the woman, police say. 

Police responded just after 1 a.m. to the 5100 block of Page Boulevard, where they found a 50-year-old man shot in the legs and buttocks and a 47-year-old woman shot in the torso. 

The woman told police she and the man were arguing when he began to choke her. The boy then fired several shots at the man, accidentally hitting the woman too. 

The woman is stable, and the man is critical but stable, police said. All three people involved are related, and police are investigating the incident as a domestic assault. 

The boy was taken into custody, and a gun was found at the scene. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories June 16, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports