13-year-old driver who survived deadly Florissant crash held on manslaughter charges

CLAYTON — The 13-year-old driver who survived a Florissant crash that killed his three young passengers was being held Tuesday by juvenile authorities on three counts of manslaughter.

Florissant police Officer Steve Michael said the suspect was turned over to the St. Louis County Family Court, in Clayton. Michael refused to identify the boy or release names of the boys killed in the fiery crash.

One 9-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys died. The vehicle they were riding in hit a tree and burst into flames about 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South New Florissant Road. The lone survivor, the driver, was treated for unspecified injuries Monday.

Michael declined to say anything else about the case. Michael wouldn't reply when a reporter asked if the vehicle was stolen, if police had chased the vehicle before the crash, if the boys were related, and other questions.

Investigators are still working on the case, Michael said in an email, and these types of investigations "take quite a bit of time to complete so I don’t have any new answers for you on that."

Police Chief Tim Fagan did not respond to a message seeking comment.

It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect would be held or released. John O'Sullivan, who is public information officer for the 21st Judicial Circuit Court in St. Louis County, told a reporter, "We are just not allowed to comment on juvenile matters."

Juveniles are detained under juvenile law in Missouri if they score high enough on an assessment scale, based among such things as the juvenile’s history of criminal or violent behavior. The county wouldn't comment on this boy's assessment -- or even verify he was in custody -- unlike court officials in St. Louis city who have been much more open.

O'Sullivan referred a reporter to the county court website, which says the detention center houses kids accused of crimes if they are deemed a threat to themselves or the community. They remain in detention until a juvenile court judge can hear the case. And if the prosecutor seeks to have the boy stand trial as an adult, a judge would decide that in a certification hearing.

The day after the fiery crash was unusually quiet, no makeshift memorials along South New Florissant, no relatives using social media to organize candlelight vigils to mourn the victims.

The speed limit on South New Florissant is 35 mph, but traffic whizzes by. There is a bend in the road less than a quarter-mile to the south. The road straightens out into a straight-of-way stretch at the crash site, at 120 South New Florissant Road.

Tire tracks in the lawn indicate the car was heading north when it ran off the road to the right and drove across a narrow shoulder residents use to park cars. The vehicle drove up a slight grassy slope and across the home's single-car driveway before hitting the tree.

The tree, a towering oak, stopped the boys' vehicle in its tracks less than 15 feet from the front door of the small brick home. The home has a for-sale sign out front and appears to be vacant. The Florissant Valley branch of the St. Louis County library is across the street.

