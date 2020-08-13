13-year-old fatally shot in north St. Louis County, police believe shooting was accidental

NORTHWOODS — A 13-year-old was fatally shot Thursday in Northwoods, and police say initial investigations indicate it was accidental.

Police responded about 6:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting at a residence in the 3800 block of Melba Place. There they found the boy dead with a handgun nearby.

Police could not confirm if the boy pulled the trigger or if someone else did.

The teen has not been identified. His death was ruled suspicious.

Police ask anyone with information to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.