You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13-year-old fatally shot in north St. Louis County, police believe shooting was accidental
0 comments

13-year-old fatally shot in north St. Louis County, police believe shooting was accidental

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

NORTHWOODS — A 13-year-old was fatally shot Thursday in Northwoods, and police say initial investigations indicate it was accidental. 

Police responded about 6:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting at a residence in the 3800 block of Melba Place. There they found the boy dead with a handgun nearby.

Police could not confirm if the boy pulled the trigger or if someone else did. 

The teen has not been identified. His death was ruled suspicious. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports