 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

13-year-old grazed by bullet downtown, police say

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet downtown Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the 600 block of North 11th Street at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The girl's grandmother said they were walking near Olive and Locust streets, a couple blocks to the south, when the girl screamed in pain and the grandmother saw what appeared to be a bullet graze wound. However, she did not hear any shots fired.

The girl was taken to a hospital, and police had no suspects.

Police tape
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News