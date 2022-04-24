13-year-old grazed by bullet downtown, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet downtown Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to the 600 block of North 11th Street at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The girl's grandmother said they were walking near Olive and Locust streets, a couple blocks to the south, when the girl screamed in pain and the grandmother saw what appeared to be a bullet graze wound. However, she did not hear any shots fired.
The girl was taken to a hospital, and police had no suspects.
Jacob Barker
Jacob Barker is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch. 314-340-8291
