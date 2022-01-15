 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
13-year-old shot in Kingsway West neighborhood
13-year-old shot in Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Friday morning in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

St. Louis Police responded to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highland and Union avenues where they found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The boy told police he heard shots and felt a pain in his shoulder. He was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. 

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

The boy is at least the third child to be injured by gunfire in St. Louis so far this year.

Last year, around 80 kids were hit by gunfire in the area, according to the newspaper’s tally. 

Crime scene tape
shutterstock.com
News