 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

13-year-old shot in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg inside a home in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue. 

He was conscious and breathing, according to police reports.

Additional information was not immediately available.

At least eighteen children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 72 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News