14-year-old boy shot dead is eighth child killed this year in St. Louis
14-year-old boy shot dead is eighth child killed this year in St. Louis

Shooting

A St. Louis police officer walks toward the scene of homicide on Monday, March 8, 2021, near the corner of Hodiamont and Etzel avenues in St. Louis. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday with victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was gunned down Monday in the city's West End neighborhood. He is the eighth child killed in St. Louis this year.

Kathon Moore was shot about 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hodiamont Avenue. Police found him on the ground, and he was pronounced dead there.

Police say they have no suspects.

Kathon lived in the 5800 block of Etzel Avenue, about a half-mile from the shooting scene. 

Before Monday's killing, the West End neighborhood had two homicides this year.

Kathon is the latest child, age 17 or younger, to be a victim of homicide in St. Louis this  year.

Tags

