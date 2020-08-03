14-year-old boy shot off-duty St. Louis police officer downtown, police say

The officer was able to move his vehicle to safety, Larson said, explaining that the officer didn't fire any shots and was hit in the arm.

The injured officer broadcast the description of the suspects. A call for an officer in need of aid went out about 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

Larson said police recovered a gun but he didn't elaborate on what kind of weapon it was.

The officer is 47 years old and has 24 years of law enforcement experience. Authorities didn't say what company had hired the officer to provide security.

The incident was the latest attack on police in St. Louis this year. Mayor Lyda Krewson pointed out on social media that the officer was the sixth to be shot since June 1.

Four officers were wounded June 2 after being shot in a night of violence after protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The officers, all men, were shot near 16th and Olive streets. Two of the officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the arm, and one was shot in the foot.