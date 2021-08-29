14-year-old party host draws a gun at his downtown party, injuring himself and a guest

ST. LOUIS — A party ended up with the host and a guest suffering gunshot wounds after the 14-year-old host pulled out a gun early Sunday at downtown’s Bogan Lofts, where the host’s parent rented an apartment for the celebration.

According to the St. Louis police, officers responded to a call for a shooting at 1:30 a.m. at the lofts, located at 1208 Washington Ave.

As they arrived, several juveniles were running from the building, police said. A block away, at 13th Street and Lucas Avenue, officers were flagged down by a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand. The boy later turned out to be the party host.

During the investigation, officers located a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the foot, police said. Officers determined that the host had pulled out a gun after an argument broke out in the hallway outside the party.

Another juvenile attempted to grab the gun, and the host fired the weapon several times, striking the girl, police said.

Police arrested the suspect. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, where she was list in stable condition, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.