14-year-old shot on his way to school in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot while waiting to board a Metro bus on his way to school Monday, police said. 

St. Louis police said the teen was standing at a bus stop in the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue around 9 a.m. when someone in a newer model black Honda driving north began firing shots in his direction. 

The boy got to school before realizing he had a graze wound on his arm. He then reported the injury to the school nurse, who called police. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

