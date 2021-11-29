14-year-old shot on his way to school in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot while waiting to board a Metro bus on his way to school Monday, police said.

St. Louis police said the teen was standing at a bus stop in the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue around 9 a.m. when someone in a newer model black Honda driving north began firing shots in his direction.

The boy got to school before realizing he had a graze wound on his arm. He then reported the injury to the school nurse, who called police.

