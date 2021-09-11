14-year-old treated for gunshot wound in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old is in critical condition after arriving a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

The teen was dropped off at a hospital just after 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told police he was walking when he heard gunshots and realized he'd been hit.

He provided several locations for where the shooting happened, none of which could be confirmed, police said.

He was listed Saturday morning as critical but stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

