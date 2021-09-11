 Skip to main content
14-year-old treated for gunshot wound in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old is in critical condition after arriving a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. 

The teen was dropped off at a hospital just after 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told police he was walking when he heard gunshots and realized he'd been hit.

He provided several locations for where the shooting happened, none of which could be confirmed, police said. 

He was listed Saturday morning as critical but stable. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of August 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

