ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was charged Thursday with shooting and killing a teenage girl last month in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

The boy has not been certified as an adult, so his name has not been released.

He is accused of shooting Emily Valentine, 15, Feb. 28 in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. He is charged with second-degree murder in juvenile courts.

Police and bystanders said Valentine was shot in an alley, then came running and collapsed on a parking pad.