ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed late Wednesday in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.
Jamarion Taylor, 15, was found lying outside with a gunshot wound just before 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Athlone Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Taylor lived on Lee Avenue, about a quarter-mile from where he was killed.
