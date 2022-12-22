15-year-old boy shot and killed in Jennings

JENNINGS — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Jennings.
Demond Tucker was found shot dead in a parking lot just after 4:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue.
Tucker lived in Country Club Hills, about a mile from where he was shot dead.
No other information was available Thursday afternoon.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today