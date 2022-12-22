 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old boy shot and killed in Jennings

JENNINGS — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Jennings. 

Demond Tucker was found shot dead in a parking lot just after 4:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue. 

Tucker lived in Country Club Hills, about a mile from where he was shot dead. 

No other information was available Thursday afternoon. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
