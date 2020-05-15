You are the owner of this article.
15-year-old boy shot near Fairground Park
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Friday that left a teen boy in critical condition. 

The teen, 15, was shot shortly after 4 p.m. by an unknown suspect near the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue. 

Around 5 p.m., police described the teen's condition as unstable in addition to being critical. 

Less than a mile away from the teen's shooting late Thursday night , a 3-year-old was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Police believe that shooting was accidental. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

