15-year-old boy shot near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Friday that left a teen boy in critical condition.

The teen, 15, was shot shortly after 4 p.m. by an unknown suspect near the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue.

Around 5 p.m., police described the teen's condition as unstable in addition to being critical.

Less than a mile away from the teen's shooting late Thursday night , a 3-year-old was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Police believe that shooting was accidental.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

