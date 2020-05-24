15-year-old critically injured in shooting Saturday

ST. LOUIS — A teenager who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital at 3:52 p.m. Saturday, police said.

St. Louis City police said that the 15-year-old boy was in critical and unstable condition, and that the Homicide Division was investigating. Officers believe the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Union.

Police didn't release the teen's name. Th shooting happened in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous and receive a reward, 866-371-8477.