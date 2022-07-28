15-year-old dies while driving motorcycle in St. Louis after crash with SUV

Update: This story was updated at 12:20 p.m. Thursday with more details from the crash.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old died late Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed with a Jeep in south St. Louis, police said.

A 54-year-old man was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on South Broadway around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. When he turned left onto Loughborough, the front end of the Jeep hit Samuel Crowe, of the 4600 block of Poepping Street, as he passed through the intersection with no headlights, police said.

Crowe was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the sidewalk on the southwest corner of the intersection. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police initially described Crowe's vehicle as a moped.

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the crash occurred on South Broadway.