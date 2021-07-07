15-year-old girl hurt in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old sitting in a parked car was injured when someone opened fire on the car late Tuesday night in St. Louis.

A 19-year-old man in the car was also hit by gunfire, about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Florissant Avenue.

Both victims were shot in the torso and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Their friends took them to a hospital before police got to the scene.

Police said they have no suspects.

The girl and man were in a vehicle on a parking lot. Two girls, ages 17 and 15, and a man, 18, were seated in another vehicle on the same lot. They heard gunshots, and the three teens who were uninjured started to drive off, police said. They realized the two people in the other car were hurt so they took them to a hospital, police said.

The girl is the 54th child to be hurt by gunfire in the St. Louis region this year.

