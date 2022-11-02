15-year-old girl shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS— A 15-year-old girl is stable after being shot Wednesday in the city's Carr Square neighborhood.
The teen was shot in her leg around 4 p.m. near 18th and Carr streets.
Police have not released any additional information about the incident.
From staff reports
