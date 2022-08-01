15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago.

Police said the girl was conscious and breathing after being shot in the back about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.

No additional information was immediately released.

A week ago, two 15-year-old boys were injured in a shooting a block to the west, also in Walnut Park West.

The boys showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds early on July 25. Police said they apparently had been shot near Goodfellow Boulevard and Lalite Avenue.

At least 72 children across the St. Louis region have been injured or killed by gunfire so far this year. Ten have died; 62 were injured. The count includes shootings in Metro East, St. Louis County and other spots in the metro area, but nearly all of the 72 victims were in the city of St. Louis.

Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

