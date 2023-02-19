ST. CHARLES — A 15-year-old girl from Lake Saint Louis was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Saturday evening.
St. Charles police say the shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Perry Street, just east of Lindenwood University's campus.
The girl was a passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old boy, also from Lake Saint Louis. The driver told police the pair were told by two men to meet them in the neighborhood, though police say the reason is still under investigation. When they arrived, the two men approached the car on foot, announced a robbery and displayed a handgun that they eventually fired into the vehicle, striking the girl in her chest.
The boy drove off and went to a nearby hospital, where the girl was later pronounced dead. Police responded to the hospital at about 8:50 p.m.
People are also reading…
Police said the incident is under active investigation and asked anyone with information to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.
Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said they still are trying to figure out who fired the gun in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.
Police found 17-year-old Jamorie Cannon dead in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street.
Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church.