ST. LOUIS — A teenager was in stable condition following a shooting early Saturday morning in the Botanical Heights neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police.

The incident took place at Vandeventer Avenue and Chouteau Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday. A 15-year-old and a 20-year-old were walking north on Vandeventer Avenue when a sedan drove past them. The car turned around, stopped near them, and a passenger began shooting, striking the teenager.