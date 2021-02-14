15-year-old killed Saturday in Greater Ville is identified

ST. LOUIS — The 15-year-old boy killed Saturday afternoon in the Greater Ville neighborhood was identified by police on Sunday as Teshawn Ford of the 4500 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue.

Ford was shot multiple times shortly before 2:19 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Taylor Avenue, according to St. Louis police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 70-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at a hospital. He said he was in the area when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit, police said. A friend drove him to the hospital.

An 18-year-old man who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg was identified by police as the suspect.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Desta’s Market, a neighborhood convenience store. The owner of a vehicle hit by stray bullets from the shooting declined to comment.

A neighbor said Ford was apparently on foot when he was shot, because he ran from the parking lot and collapsed nearby, behind a vacant home. Occupants of a vehicle may have been involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-444-5371. People who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

