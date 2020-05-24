You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15-year-old, man killed in separate shootings in St. Louis Saturday
0 comments

15-year-old, man killed in separate shootings in St. Louis Saturday

Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

Updated at 1 p.m. Sunday with identification of the victims.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy and a man were killed in separate shootings within an hour Saturday night in St. Louis. 

Malik Valley, 15, was shot in the chest shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Evans Avenue, St. Louis Police said. Valley lived in that block. 

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

While police initially said that Valley was shot by an acquaintance, they later said that they're seeking tips. Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous and receive a reward, 866-371-8477.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Robert Cannon, 36, was found fatally shot in the 5300 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue, police said. He lived in that block.

A 19-year-old shot in the foot was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are also seeking tips in this shooting.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports