15-year-old shot in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was shot in the thigh Monday night in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood, police said.
Police responded about 10:20 p.m. to the 3700 block of Nebraska Avenue for a report of a shooting. The teen was conscious and breathing when police arrived.
Total reported crime in the Gravois Park neighborhood from February to July is up about 8% from the same period one year prior. Property crime is down, while violent crime is up.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
