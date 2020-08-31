15-year-old shot in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was shot in the thigh Monday night in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood, police said.

Police responded about 10:20 p.m. to the 3700 block of Nebraska Avenue for a report of a shooting. The teen was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Total reported crime in the Gravois Park neighborhood from February to July is up about 8% from the same period one year prior. Property crime is down, while violent crime is up.

