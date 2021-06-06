15-year-old shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was shot early Sunday morning in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, according to police reports.
The 15-year-old was walking north on Goodfellow Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. A pickup truck drove past, and a passenger fired at the teenager, hitting his back.
The victim was brought to an area hospital, and listed in stable condition.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
