15-year-old shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was shot early Sunday morning in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, according to police reports.

The 15-year-old was walking north on Goodfellow Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. A pickup truck drove past, and a passenger fired at the teenager, hitting his back.

The victim was brought to an area hospital, and listed in stable condition.

