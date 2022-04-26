16-year-old boy injured in double shooting in Hamilton Heights

UPDATED with age of second victim

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy and a 60-year-old man were hit by gunfire Monday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north St. Louis.

They were shot about 4. p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue, southwest of the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive. Both were stable at a hospital.

St. Louis police said the boy told officers he was walking near Wells and Rowan avenues when he heard gunshots and was hit in both legs.

Another victim in the same shooting showed up at a hospital. That victim, a 60-year-old man, was sitting in a car with another man, 56, at Rowan and Wells avenues when a man walked up and fired shots through the front passenger window.

The older man was hit several times, including in the face, arm and left side.

The gunman was described as a Black man, about 17 to 20 years old and 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9. He was clean-shaven, had short dreadlocks and wore a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In an earlier report, police gave an incorrect age for the second victim.

