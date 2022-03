ST. LOUIS — A teen was shot in the leg Thursday night in the Columbus Square neighborhood, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street, police said.

The teen was shot in the leg, and was conscious and breathing, police said.

More than 20 children have been injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis area, according to a tally by the Post-Dispatch.

