16-year-old boy sneaks out of house to buy handgun, is shot in neck in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy who sneaked out of his home to buy a firearm early Wednesday was shot in the neck during the transaction in south St. Louis.

The boy was in critical condition after being shot about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of Tennessee Place. His name was not released.

Police don't have a suspect but believe the gunman is the person the boy had arranged to meet. During the transaction, the boy was shot and the suspect took off, police said.

That block of Tennessee Place where Wednesday's shooting occurred is near Interstate 55 and the River Des Peres, in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

The boy is at least the 55th child in the St. Louis region to be injured or killed by gunfire this year. Most have been in the city of St. Louis. Sixteen of the 55 children have died.

