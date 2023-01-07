16-year-old charged with two counts of murder for August shooting deaths in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy faces murder charges for two August shooting deaths in St. Louis.

City police announced Saturday that Jameer Johnson, 16, will face two counts of murder and two counts of armed criminal action tied to the Aug. 17 killings of Jeremiah Jackson, 20, and Montel Sanders, 30.

Police said Johnson was certified as an adult within the juvenile court system and that his case was turned over to the circuit attorney’s office, which issued the charges.

On the evening of the murders, the bodies of Jackson and Sanders were found in a vehicle in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue, in The Ville neighborhood, around 6:30 p.m. Both men were residents of St. Louis County municipalities — Jackson from Glen Echo Park, and Sanders from Woodson Terrace.

A judge ruled that no bond be allowed for Johnson, who is listed as a St. Louis resident in newly filed court documents. He also faces felony charges for assault and “escape or attempted escape from confinement,” each stemming from Sept. 25.