You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
16-year-old dead after being shot in south St. Louis Thursday
0 comments

16-year-old dead after being shot in south St. Louis Thursday

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

ST. LOUIS—  A 16-year-old shot in The Gate District neighborhood on Thursday has died, police announced on Friday. 

The teen was identified by police Friday as Dorian Perkins, of the 4300 Block of Page Avenue. Police reported a shooting on Thursday but did not confirm Perkins' age until Friday. 

Police say they chased down a person suspected of shooting Perkins and took the person into custody, but they have not announced any charges related to the shooting. 

Crime in the Gate District neighborhood from November through April was up about 1% from the same period one year prior. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports