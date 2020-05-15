16-year-old dead after being shot in south St. Louis Thursday

ST. LOUIS— A 16-year-old shot in The Gate District neighborhood on Thursday has died, police announced on Friday.

The teen was identified by police Friday as Dorian Perkins, of the 4300 Block of Page Avenue. Police reported a shooting on Thursday but did not confirm Perkins' age until Friday.

Police say they chased down a person suspected of shooting Perkins and took the person into custody, but they have not announced any charges related to the shooting.

Crime in the Gate District neighborhood from November through April was up about 1% from the same period one year prior.

