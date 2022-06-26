16-year-old fatally shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 16-year-old was fatally shot overnight in Jefferson County, the sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday.

Investigators believe the incident took place at a residence on the 3500 block of West Fork Drive in Byrnes Mill, said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.

After the shooting occurred, a small group of individuals, most of them also teenagers, put the 16-year-old boy in a car to drive to the hospital. They stopped at a gas station at Highway PP and Route 30, and called for help.

Deputies responded to the gas station shortly after midnight. The victim was transported to an area hospital, and later died.

Marshak said the shooting is believed to have been accidental.

One person is in custody, the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook. The sheriff's office will not release the names of the victim or the suspect, because both are juveniles.

