16-year-old girl ID'd as victim in fatal Bevo Mill shooting

ST. LOUIS— A 16-year-old girl was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the city earlier this month.

The teen is identified as Alani Hutchins, of the 14000 block of Mondoubleau Lane in Florissant. A teen with the same name and age was reported missing since March 16 to St. Louis County Police, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's missing person's database.

City police did not immediately confirm on Monday if Hutchins was missing at the time of her killing.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on June 7, according to police who found Hutchins in an alley on the 4200 block of Neosho Street.

She was found with an 18-year-old man who was last listed in critical condition and a 21-year-old woman who police say was unharmed.