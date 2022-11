ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the hip Wednesday in the city's Carr Square neighborhood.

The girl was walking with a 16-year-old boy just after 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Carr Street when a vehicle pulled up that the girl said she recognized.

As she approached the vehicle, the passenger opened fire, she told police, hitting her in her hip. The boy with whom she was walking returned fire. He was arrested; the initial shooters were not caught.

The girl was stable Thursday morning.