16-year-old shot in the leg in Hamilton Heights

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue. The scene is at the border of both the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

The teen was shot in the leg, and was conscious, police said. No other details were available.

