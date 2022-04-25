 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
16-year-old shot in the leg in Hamilton Heights

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot on Monday, police said. 

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue. The scene is at the border of both the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

The teen was shot in the leg, and was conscious, police said. No other details were available.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of April 21, 34 children are on that list. Seven have died. Twenty seven were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

