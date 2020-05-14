17-year-old arrested after police say he hijacked MetroBus
17-year-old arrested after police say he hijacked MetroBus

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was taken into custody Thursday after police say he tried to steal a person's car, then hijacked a Bistate MetroBus. 

St. Louis police were called to the 3600 block of Lindell Blvd. at 7:42 a.m. for a report of a man who tried to carjack a 68-year-old man at gunpoint. 

When that was unsuccessful, officers say the suspect boarded a MetroBus. They soon spotted the bus on North Grand Boulevard, near St. Louis Avenue. 

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

