ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was charged as an adult Wednesday with shooting and killing a neighbor who was setting off fireworks with his two children last summer in north St. Louis.

Devin Griffin-Curry, who faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, endured a childhood of abuse and hardship before he and his older brother, Davon Griffin-Curry, fatally shot Rickey Lathan outside a home on Semple Avenue, according to court documents.

Lathan, 35, was setting off fireworks in his front yard with his 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter when a wayward firecracker exploded near the house where Devin, then 16, and Davon lived with their grandparents, according to court documents. Lathan had an argument with the suspects' grandfather, and the two brothers retrieved guns from the house and fired multiple shots at Lathan, according to court documents. Lathan died in the front yard.

Davon Griffin-Curry, now 18, was charged in December with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Last week, Devin Griffin-Curry sat in a small, wood-paneled courtroom as a juvenile officer recommended he be charged in adult court. The crime was so heinous, she said, he should face a longer sentence than could be offered by the juvenile system.

The officer said she combed through school and criminal records and conducted interviews with Griffin-Curry and his family to come to that conclusion.

She found that Griffin-Curry's childhood had been dysfunctional — his mother was usually homeless, his father was absent, and he lived with his grandparents for roughly a decade, she said. During his formative years, he was constantly confronted with friction, occasionally left without food and even physically beaten, she said.

He attended Confluence Preparatory Academy for middle and high school, though he showed up for class just 50% of the time before dropping out when he turned 16, the juvenile officer testified. But other than a suspension for tardiness and attendance, he didn't have any disciplinary problems. He was never reported as violent at school, didn't have any juvenile criminal history and had no problems while in juvenile detention for the shooting, she said.

Dr. Rod Hoevet, a psychologist called to testify by Griffin-Curry's attorney, said it was clear the boy was raised in an "unstable environment." He said the teen used marijuana as a mechanism to cope with his problems and that he'd likely be prone to impulsivity because his young brain wasn't fully developed.

Hoevet said he recommended Griffin-Curry receive inpatient or, at the very least, "intensive" outpatient psychological treatment — something that would likely not be available in state prison.

Still, on Tuesday, Judge Steven Ohmer certified that Griffin-Curry could be tried as an adult.

He was charged and ordered held without bond.