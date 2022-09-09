17-year-old charged as adult in 2021 homicide near Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was charged as an adult Thursday in the September 2021 fatal shooting of a man found near the Gateway Arch.

Jonathan Jones faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sept. 6, 2021, killing of Brandon Scott at Washington Avenue and Memorial Drive.

Scott, 29, of the 3800 Block of Eichelberger Street, was found dead inside the driver's seat of a blue Dodge Charger at the steps leading to the Gateway Arch grounds. He had been shot multiple times, police said. Surveillance video of the shooting helped police trace the vehicle to its owner who said she was in it with Jones at the time.

A year ago, Mark R. Perry, 36, of Florissant was charged in the killing. Perry's case is pending. Police said at the time that a third person had also been arrested in the killing.

Jones was held without bail.