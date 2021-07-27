 Skip to main content
17-year-old found critically injured blocks from where man fatally shot in north St. Louis
17-year-old found critically injured blocks from where man fatally shot in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with additional details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was critically wounded and a man was killed in separate shootings minutes apart in the North Pointe neighborhood Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and back about 6:30 p.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Vivian Avenue. A man and woman in a black sedan flagged down an ambulance and the teen was found injured in the back seat.

The man and woman fled in the sedan as soon as paramedics loaded the teen into an ambulance. The sedan had bullet damage.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where police say he was critical and stable. 

Police said they had no suspects. Because the victim was so badly injured, he couldn't tell police details about the shooting, including where it happened.

The teen is one of more than 60 children and youth who have been injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis region.

About the same time, a man was shot and killed a few blocks away. The man was found shot about 6:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 8600 block of Mora Lane. That address is less than a half-mile from where the injured teen was discovered near Riverview and Vivian. They are both in the North Pointe neighborhood.

Police said they didn't have any suspects in the man's death. His name was not released.

No further details were available on Tuesday night's incidents.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

