17-year-old found critically injured blocks from where man fatally shot in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with additional details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was critically wounded and a man was killed in separate shootings minutes apart in the North Pointe neighborhood Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and back about 6:30 p.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Vivian Avenue. A man and woman in a black sedan flagged down an ambulance and the teen was found injured in the back seat.

The man and woman fled in the sedan as soon as paramedics loaded the teen into an ambulance. The sedan had bullet damage.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where police say he was critical and stable.

Police said they had no suspects. Because the victim was so badly injured, he couldn't tell police details about the shooting, including where it happened.

The teen is one of more than 60 children and youth who have been injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis region.