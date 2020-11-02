 Skip to main content
17-year-old shot and killed in Hazelwood
HAZELWOOD — A teenager was shot and killed Monday evening in Hazelwood, police say. 

Police at about 4 p.m. received a call for a shooting in the 7800 block of Chalmette Drive, just a few blocks behind a busy stretch of North Lindbergh Boulevard. 

When they arrived, police say they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen died at a hospital. 

The teen was talking on the sidewalk to meet someone at the time of the shooting, police said. 

No suspect information was provided. 

