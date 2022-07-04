17-year-old shot in Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old male was shot in the chest Monday afternoon near the intersection of Maffitt Avenue and Union Boulevard in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

The teen was not conscious or breathing when police arrived, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

No details on any suspects or the victim were immediately available. The victim would be the sixth person to be killed in gun violence during the Independence Day weekend in St. Louis.

Some 55 children have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis region this year, according to a Post-Dispatch tally.

