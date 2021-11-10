 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17-year-old shot, injured Tuesday night in north St. Louis
0 comments

17-year-old shot, injured Tuesday night in north St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot Tuesday night in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood, police said. 

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the intersection of Harney Avenue and Genevieve Avenue where they found a male teen in a car with a gunshot wound. 

The teen told police he was walking west on Harney toward Genevieve when he heard gunshots. 

He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said. 

Officers have not identified a suspect in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Will the $1 trillion infrastructure bill be a political win for President Biden?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News