17-year-old shot, man killed in north St. Louis
17-year-old shot, man killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a teen was shot multiple times in two shootings that took place in different locations in the North Pointe neighborhood Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old was shot in the stomach and back just before 7 p.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Vivian Avenue, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not released.

The teen is one of more than 60 children who have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis region in 2021.

Just about 30 minutes before the teen was wounded, a man was fatally shot multiple times in the 8600 block of Mora Lane. That shooting took place about 6:30 p.m. 

No further details, including whether the incidents may have been related, were available on Tuesday night's incidents.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

