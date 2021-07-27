 Skip to main content
17-year-old shot multiple times in north St. Louis
17-year-old shot multiple times in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot multiple times just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Pointe neighborhood, police said.

The teen was shot in the stomach and back near Riverview Boulevard and Vivian Avenue, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not known.

The teen is one of more than 60 children who have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis region in 2021.

No further details were available on Tuesday night's shooting.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

