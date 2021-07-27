17-year-old shot multiple times in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot multiple times just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Pointe neighborhood, police said.

The teen was shot in the stomach and back near Riverview Boulevard and Vivian Avenue, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not known.

The teen is one of more than 60 children who have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis region in 2021.

No further details were available on Tuesday night's shooting.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26