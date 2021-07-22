17-year-old shot while sitting in his vehicle, another man wounded nearby

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the Carr Square neighborhood while sitting in his car, police said.

About the same time, a 63-year-old man had just crossed the intersection of 14th Street and Cass Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt a pain in his arm. He realized he had been shot, according to a police report.

St. Louis police said the teenager was three blocks away, at 14th and O'Fallon streets, when he heard several shots and felt pain in his upper chest. He drove to the parking lot at Salama's Market and requested medical assistance, police said.

The 17-year-old was listed in critical condition. Police described the 63-year-old as stable.

The 17-year-old was the second teen shot Wednesday in St. Louis.

Hours earlier, a 15-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the Gravois Park neighborhood in the 3600 block of South Grand Boulevard.

At least 57 children have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area this year.

