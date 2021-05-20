 Skip to main content
18-month-old girl shot in south St. Louis
UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with additional detail

ST. LOUIS — An 18-month-old girl was shot in the thigh Thursday evening in south St. Louis, police say. 

The girl was shot about 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street. She was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. The child was stable at a hospital, police said.

Police didn't say if the girl shot herself or if someone else fired the weapon.

Police said the shooting is being handled by the Child Abuse Unit as a case of endangering the welfare of a child. The suspect is a 23-year-old woman.

That block of Eichelberger is in the city's Bevo neighborhood. 

Police initially said the girl is 2 years old, but St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling on Friday said the girl is about 18 months old.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

