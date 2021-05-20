18-month-old girl shot in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with additional detail

ST. LOUIS — An 18-month-old girl was shot in the thigh Thursday evening in south St. Louis, police say.

The girl was shot about 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street. She was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. The child was stable at a hospital, police said.

Police didn't say if the girl shot herself or if someone else fired the weapon.

Police said the shooting is being handled by the Child Abuse Unit as a case of endangering the welfare of a child. The suspect is a 23-year-old woman.

That block of Eichelberger is in the city's Bevo neighborhood.

Police initially said the girl is 2 years old, but St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling on Friday said the girl is about 18 months old.

